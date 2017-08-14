Jaden Smith Says Justin Bieber Is Doing Well After Tour Cancellation

When Justin Bieber abruptly cancelled his Purpose tour last month, fans were shocked. Bieber's camp originally cited "unforeseen circumstances" as behind the tour cancellation, and the singer eventually wrote a heartfelt Instagram message to his fans, too.
Still, considering the fact that Bieber accidentally hit a member of the paparazzi with his car, fans have been wondering how the star is doing these days. Luckily, according to pal Jaden Smith, it sounds like Bieber is doing pretty well.
When Entertainment Tonight asked Smith about Bieber's tour cancellation, Smith said the pair had been in touch since then and that Bieber "will absolutely be okay."
"He's totally fine. I love him," Smith told ET of Bieber. "He's just an amazing guy and everybody — life is hard, you know? We all go through things but the difference between other people is that no one knows about it."
After news broke that Bieber was cancelling his tour, Smith tweeted "I Love Justin Bieber" last week. And, apparently, Twitter is the perfect medium to declare his appreciation for his friend. Smith revealed that the reason his Twitter account is verified is because Bieber put in a personal request with the social media site.
"I just had to tweet 'I love Justin Bieber,' because that's just a fact, you know," Smith told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I think that he's amazing, honestly. He's really just like a brother to me, and he introduced me to Twitter, and a lot of people don't know that. I think I'm one of the only Twitter accounts ever that has ever been verified with zero followers, because he just called Twitter directly and was like, 'Yo, I want my friend Jaden to have an account, set it up and verify his account' … he did that for me."
Helping a friend get that check mark next to their Twitter handle is basically friendship goals — it sounds like the love is mutual.
