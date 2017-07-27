Justin Bieber Accidentally Hit A Paparazzo With His Car

Justin Bieber hit a member of the paparazzi with his truck last night, according to People. Witnesses told the magazine that the incident was an accident and Bieber that was trying to escape a group of photographers.
The man suffered from non-life threatening injuries, according to People's interviews with the Beverly Hills Police Department. The 57-year-old victim was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital after the incident.
From the accounts People cites, it sounds like the collision was an accident, and Bieber stuck around afterward to help the man. The singer was apparently leaving Beverly Hills' Saban Theatre when the incident took place at 9:24 p.m. The theater was hosting a City Church service that night, according to CNN.
"He tried to scare away the paparazzi, but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path," an unnamed source who was present at the scene told People. Photos taken on Wednesday night also confirm that Bieber got out of the truck and stayed by the man. CNN reports that there are also videos of Bieber "offering assistance to the man who was hit."
On Monday, Bieber cancelled his Purpose World Tour, saying in a video that he's going to be "getting some relaxation." The singer's reps cited "unforeseen circumstances" in the tour cancellation announcement.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour concerts," Bieber's reps explained in a statement. "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his friends for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with the cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."
A rep for Bieber didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story if and when we obtain a response.
