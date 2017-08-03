Justin Bieber Wrote A Heartfelt Message To Fans After Canceling His Tour

Is it too late for him to say sorry?
After abruptly canceling his tour last week, Justin Bieber is apologizing to his fans. The singer shared a sweet message on Instagram about his decision to end the Purpose tour and how much his fans' support means to him.
"Im so grateful for this journey with all of you.. Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU.!" Justin Bieber wrote in the note. "Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I im not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times."
Bieber went on to become brutally honest about his past.
"I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!" he wrote in the post. "I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!. Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and my future relationships."
As for the tour's cancellation, Bieber explained that he's taking time off from performing so that he can "be sustainable." He also said that the tour "taught me so much about myself."
"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," he wrote in the post.
Bieber's note appears to be a photo of something he typed using a computer. Honestly, it seems more genuine than a Notes app apology would. He ends the message on a sweet note, too, saying that "this message is very grammatically incorrect but its from the heart."
In the July 24 announcement about his tour, Bieber's rep said in a statement that "due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour concerts." Two days later, Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzi member with his car and stayed with the man until help arrived on the scene.
