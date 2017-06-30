Sometimes, 140 characters just won't cut it. That's when celebrities have to bring out the big guns — a.k.a., the Notes app. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are the latest stars to get in on the tech trend, but, like so many stars, only because they landed themselves in hot water. The Jenner sisters used the app to apologize for using deceased rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac's image on tees — tees that also included selfies of their own faces. The shirts were in poor taste for a multitude of reasons, but particularly icky because B.I.G.'s mother came out and said that the Jenner sisters never received permission to use the rapper's likeness in the first place.
But have no fear: the Notes app is here! Where 140 characters fail, and an appearance on a talk show feels a little too extra, Apple's writing app allows stars to apologize, clap back, or just clear the air. (Kendall and Kylie used the app to apologize for designs that were "not well thought out.") Of course, the reality stars aren't the only ones who took advantage of the easy way to say what Twitter won't let you. Click through to find out what celebrities famously used the Notes app — and for what reason.