Sephora Just Launched Its Own Reddit — & We Can't Stop Reading These Threads

There are two types of people in the world: those who don't know what a serum is and those who have two drawers full of glass jars, tubs, and bottles of them (and that's only one tenth of your entire skin-care routine). If you fall into the latter camp, then Sephora just launched an online feature that turns your beauty fandom into an interactive community. Think Reddit, but strictly for topics like how to erase acne scars