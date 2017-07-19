You don't have to spend a million bucks to look like it. If you're skeptical of that fact, chances are you haven't yet been introduced to the underrated beauty brands with killer formulations and secret cult followings — that, oh, cost way less than you'd ever guess.
And of course, where else but Reddit would you expect to find the secrets to budget-friendly beauty? Yesterday, several users came together on the MakeupAddiction subreddit to compare their favorite under-the-radar brands that won't break the bank. While some made the case for popular brands like Covergirl and Almay, others bonded over their love for lesser-known ones.
Although some are available at the drugstore, others are only available through the brand websites. Click through to see some of the top makeup buys you might be missing out on.