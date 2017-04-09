This Hack Will Save You So Much Money On Your Makeup

That being said, we won't deny that there's a certain luxury in having a product in its original form — the heft of a well-made compact, the magnetic "click" that a brand-new lipstick makes as it snaps shut — but for those of you looking to save some cash, buying refills instead of the original product is a great option. Ahead, check out 10 refillable makeup items that will make your makeup bag and your wallet very happy.