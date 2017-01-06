15 Celebrities You Never Knew Were In Beauty Ads

What comes to mind when you think about celebrities in beauty ads? Maybe the latest face of CoverGirl? Perhaps Kerry Washington's longtime partnership with Neutrogena? One of the numerous actors and actresses who've done campaigns for Proactiv, perchance? No matter what pops into your head, we bet it isn't what's in the slideshow ahead.
It just so happens that some of your favorite celebs starred in ads for beauty brands in the '90s and '00s — and, boy, are they a blast from the past. Now, we know it's far from practical to invest in a beauty product just because a celebrity claims to use it. But still, it is fun to look back on ads from years gone by.
Click through to see some of the lesser-known celebrity beauty endorsements through the years.
It just so happens that some of your favorite celebs starred in ads for beauty brands in the '90s and '00s — and, boy, are they a blast from the past. Now, we know it's far from practical to invest in a beauty product just because a celebrity claims to use it. But still, it is fun to look back on ads from years gone by.
Click through to see some of the lesser-known celebrity beauty endorsements through the years.