Sephora's New Beauty Insider Rewards Are Crazy Good

Sephora is known for having one of the best rewards programs in the business: One point for every dollar you spend, and tons of rad ways to redeem them every month. Don't see anything you like from the freebie case? No problem, you can save 'em up and go big later — although we really don't think that's going to be an issue this month. See, Sephora just released the latest round of Beauty Insider Rewards , and they're crazy good.