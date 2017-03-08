Sephora's New Beauty Insider Rewards Are Crazy Good

Sephora is known for having one of the best rewards programs in the business: One point for every dollar you spend, and tons of rad ways to redeem them every month. Don't see anything you like from the freebie case? No problem, you can save 'em up and go big later — although we really don't think that's going to be an issue this month. See, Sephora just released the latest round of Beauty Insider Rewards, and they're crazy good.
Foolproof picks are present and accounted for: cherry red liquid lipstick, a highlighter stick, and a timeless new fragrance. This month is also heavy on the skin-care staples, with a high-end eye cream, a few different moisturizers, and an exfoliating treatment we swear by for brighter complexions all in the mix. Translation: Say goodbye to anything you've saved, because the time has come to use those points.
Click ahead to check out every single VIB beauty perk available now.