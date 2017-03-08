Sephora's New Beauty Insider Rewards Are Crazy Good

Foolproof picks are present and accounted for: cherry red liquid lipstick, a highlighter stick, and a timeless new fragrance. This month is also heavy on the skin-care staples, with a high-end eye cream, a few different moisturizers, and an exfoliating treatment we swear by for brighter complexions all in the mix. Translation: Say goodbye to anything you've saved, because the time has come to use those points.