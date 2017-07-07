When it comes to our favorite products in the skin, hair, makeup, and fragrance departments, we share the love among a wide variety of brands. Some of us want all-natural moisturizer, but 100% waterproof liquid eyeliner; drugstore shampoo, but Tom Ford perfume. We don't ask that one single brand fulfill all our needs, but some are taking on the challenge, anyway — and we aren't mad about it.
Urban Decay, Kat Von D, and Tarte might be best known for pigmented palettes and lipsticks, but the latest launches from the makeup giants prove they know fragrance, too. Ahead, we imagined what the newest scents from the brands could smell like if the names were taken literally versus what they really give off.