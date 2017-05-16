Do You Want To Smell Like Urban Decay? Because Now You Can

Makeup powerhouse Urban Decay isn't content to just let you play with color and complexion products. Elle reports that the makeup brand known for its beloved Naked palettes and bold, colorful takes on beauty is releasing a fragrance just in time for summer.
But just as Urban Decay doesn't take a conventional approach to makeup, the brand's fragrance isn't just run-of-the-mill, either. Called Go Naked, the perfume is actually an oil and comes in a rollerball instead of a spray. And no, it doesn't smell like cult-favorite eyeshadows or lipstick. According to a press release, Go Naked is meant to evoke the "essence of summer." That means it's a combination of lavender and orange blossom, with a few other notes thrown in to give it a beachy feel. Fitting, since the brand calls Newport Beach, California, home.
Advertisement
Officially, the fragrance contains top notes of Italian bergamot, mandarin, and lemon. After that initial burst of bright citrus scents, Go Naked starts to mellow down, revealing orange blossom and neroli before drying to a skin scent with notes of lavender and jasmine. And because fragrances work differently on everyone, it may smell a little different depending on body chemistry. While the packaging looks teeny-tiny, the formula is ultra-concentrated. One blogger said that she applied some in the morning and could still smell it on her wrists after a hardcore HIIT session that night. So, don't let the small size deceive you, this stuff packs a major punch.
Go Naked joins Urban Decay's other limited-edition scents, which have all (sadly) come and gone. Past fragrance releases include Revolver, which launched in 2010 and Sin, Go, and Pistol, which hit shelves way back in 2004. And like those seasonal scents, Go Naked will be a summertime special. It'll be available for $24 at Sephora for VIB members on June 3 and then will hit the Urban Decay website, where anyone can snag it, on June 7.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement