Do You Want To Smell Like Urban Decay? Because Now You Can

Officially, the fragrance contains top notes of Italian bergamot, mandarin, and lemon. After that initial burst of bright citrus scents, Go Naked starts to mellow down, revealing orange blossom and neroli before drying to a skin scent with notes of lavender and jasmine. And because fragrances work differently on everyone, it may smell a little different depending on body chemistry. While the packaging looks teeny-tiny, the formula is ultra-concentrated. One blogger said that she applied some in the morning and could still smell it on her wrists after a hardcore HIIT session that night. So, don't let the small size deceive you, this stuff packs a major punch.