Do You Want To Smell Like Urban Decay? Because Now You Can

But just as Urban Decay doesn't take a conventional approach to makeup, the brand's fragrance isn't just run-of-the-mill, either. Called Go Naked, the perfume is actually an oil and comes in a rollerball instead of a spray. And no, it doesn't smell like cult-favorite eyeshadows or lipstick. According to a press release, Go Naked is meant to evoke the "essence of summer." That means it's a combination of lavender and orange blossom, with a few other notes thrown in to give it a beachy feel. Fitting, since the brand calls Newport Beach, California, home.