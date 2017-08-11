Salma Hayek Playing With Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Baby Girl Is Too Cute

You know that introspective question that people ask you on dates or in job interviews — "If you could invite anyone to a dinner party, dead or alive, who would it be?" Well, for a very niche group of Deadpool-Gossip Girl-Only Fools Fall In Love stans, your dream dinner party just happened. And there's photographic proof. Salma Hayek recently stopped by Ryan Reynolds (her co-star in their upcoming action comedy, The Hitman's Bodyguard) and Blake Lively's home for dinner and unlike the characters in Darren Aronofsky's mother!, she is quite a welcome guest in the Reynolds home. From the looks of this action-packed snap, the visit turned into a lot more than just a meal.
Hayek shared a photo from the evening which shows her balancing Blake and Ryan's youngest, Ines, on her hip while stirring a concoction in a large copper pot, all while Ryan is excitedly clapping in the background. I can only imagine that Santana's "Oye Como Va" (if you have never listened to this song while cooking then you must) is being piped throughout the home, and Blake is on the other side of the camera snapping the sweet image.
It's no surprise that Hayek can handle a kid in the kitchen considering that she herself is a mother (of Valentina, 9) too. I wonder if she shared with Blake, who also has her oldest, James, 2, a few tips for mommy time management.
Hayek joked in the caption that her two friends were putting her to work, but she seems to really be enjoying herself, apron and all.
What a dream dinner party.
