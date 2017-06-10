About The Time Donald Trump Asked Salma Hayek On A Date

He did it, he definitely did it. Donald Trump asked Salma Hayek Pinault out on a date, and she turned him down. Appearing on The Daily Show, she described the encounter with as much enthusiasm as a child swallowing cough syrup. "How does Donald Trump ask someone out on a date?" Trevor Noah asks her, and it's the question we're all curious to know.
"I was at an event with my boyfriend," she replies and pauses for audience groans. Salma then goes on to describe how Trump begins talking with her boyfriend and eventually invites the couple to dinner after the event. After befriending her boyfriend, Trump calls her to ask her out on a date.
"Am I crazy? What about my boyfriend?" she asks, unwilling to believe that Trump is asking her out knowing full well she's attached. "He's not good enough for you," she said Trump replied, in his characteristically narcissistic manner. "He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."
This is just more evidence that Trump continually disrespects women's boundaries. Salma had to begin her story by reassuring everyone that he didn't immediately grab her without her consent. Because unfortunately, one can't assume that Trump didn't grope someone since so many women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.
While the fact that Salma had a boyfriend doesn't mean she was his property, Trump ignored her boundaries by asking her out and insisting that he wasn't "big" enough for her. Trump felt entitled to Salma's company and chose to denigrate her boyfriend as a means of getting what he wanted. Salma, you dodged a bullet.
