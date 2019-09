Kim Kardashian Plays Fact Or Fiction With Her Mommy-Shamers

It's clear that the headlines about her (like the one alleging that she and Victoria Beckham are in a feud) don't really matter, but the ones about her kids do. "If anything, maybe people should be like 'Hey Kim, mom tip: Here is what you should be doing' not like 'Oh my god, let's attack her!'" she says to Shepherd about backlash following Saint sitting front-facing in the car (he is the right weight and height to sit like this, btw, she says). "If I was doing something wrong that wasn't completely approved by my doctor, then I would want someone to change it, and I would want someone to tell me 'Hey, that's not appropriate.'"