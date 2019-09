These Might Be The Fastest Selling Vans, Ever

It's become pretty clear that the latest cool-kid thing to do is hop on the Vans train. The sneaker brand, once eponymous with SoCal skater bros, has become the shoe of choice for high-fashion lovers, spurring an never ending stream of designer collaborations and limited-edition styles which tend to sell out fast. In line with Opening Ceremony , retailers have jumped onboard with their own set of unique Vans, and it looks like Madewell has no plans on missing out.