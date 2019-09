If You Consider Yourself A Vans Fanatic, Then You Need These Sneakers

"We wanted a chance to tell the story behind all of the original design details and create a retro pack that honoured Vans’ California roots," Lee said. This relaunch is part of the company's larger "Not Just One Thing" campaign promoting its Classics and their history. Seeing as you can't find Old Skools or Authentics in these shades (or this particular rendition) outside of the Vans archive or someone's own personal collection, the release will likely make a lot of Vans fans very happy. "The attention to retro design resonates with Vans fans and the classic silhouettes — the Authentic, Sk8-Hi, and Old Skool — have been fan favourites for over 50 years. The collection is a testament to our heritage and our commitment to progression for the future."