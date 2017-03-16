If You Consider Yourself A Vans Fanatic, Then You Need These Sneakers

On the occasion of this nostalgic pack, Vans also reintroduced the original number system the Anaheim facility used to designate styles: 44 for the Authentic, 36 for the Old Skool, and 38 for the Sk8-Hi. Plus, it brought back a select number of colours from its original factory selection that have been mostly out of commission for years, including racing red, mineral green, and light grey. "It's an ode to Vans’ unique design heritage that incorporates retro detailing that was found 50 years ago in Anaheim," Dabney Lee, senior director of merchandising for Vans' Classics, told Refinery29. "But it's now upgraded with Vans’ innovative UltraCush footbed for comfort."