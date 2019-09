To finally get the upper-hand in a sea of classic slip-ons and Sk8-highs, Vans has just released a new collaboration with Alyx , and it's full of the ugly-cute sneakers you've been dreaming of. The fall 2017 collection, which is actually the label's second time partnering with Vans, reintroduces the OG Style 138 LX, Authentic Convertible 43 LX, and OG Style 29 LX, three silhouettes that haven't been released in over two decades. Featuring unique details like logo-tipped shoelaces and unexpected material and color combinations, these are the kinds of Vans that you don't see everyday — not just because of their quirky appearance, but because they're already selling out like crazy.