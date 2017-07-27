Vans are everywhere you look these days. Whether on the feet of editors at Fashion Month or on your friends at Sunday brunch, the brand's classic kicks have become one of the most versatile pairs of footwear. With how popular they've become, though, it can be tough to find a version no one else has.
To finally get the upper-hand in a sea of classic slip-ons and Sk8-highs, Vans has just released a new collaboration with Alyx, and it's full of the ugly-cute sneakers you've been dreaming of. The fall 2017 collection, which is actually the label's second time partnering with Vans, reintroduces the OG Style 138 LX, Authentic Convertible 43 LX, and OG Style 29 LX, three silhouettes that haven't been released in over two decades. Featuring unique details like logo-tipped shoelaces and unexpected material and color combinations, these are the kinds of Vans that you don't see everyday — not just because of their quirky appearance, but because they're already selling out like crazy.
"For this release, we focused on the history of Vans and referenced past silhouettes that have since been retired," Matthew Williams, Alyx's creative director, says. "It was an incredible experience to go through the archives and reintroduce these styles with our own Alyx details" — those details, of course, have earned recognition from Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kacy Hill, among others. No big deal, right?
Retailing from $140 - $228, the shoes are available now on alyxstudio.com — good news if you're a men's size 4.5, which equates to a women's size 6, because that's the only size still in-stock; additional retailers will have the collection starting July 29. We've reached out to the brand for more information on upcoming restocks, but in the meantime, click on to shop what's still left. These styles will earn you some serious bragging rights — even among the most dedicated of Vans fans.