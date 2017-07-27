"For this release, we focused on the history of Vans and referenced past silhouettes that have since been retired," Matthew Williams, Alyx's creative director, says. "It was an incredible experience to go through the archives and reintroduce these styles with our own Alyx details" — those details, of course, have earned recognition from Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kacy Hill, among others. No big deal, right?