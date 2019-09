Don't get us wrong: Giving your S.O. any amount of money for makeup is enough to earn you a “Partner Of The Year” award. But according to KevOnStage, it's the claim that $50 at Sephora or MAC qualifies as a splurge he disagrees with. “I can’t get the Naked Palette,” he said. “If I can’t get the palette, I can’t splurge.” To his point, MAC lipsticks are almost $20 each and many palettes at Sephora land right above the $50 mark, so his point is not totally moot.