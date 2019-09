I Tried The Most Expensive Foundation On Earth — & Kinda Wish I Hadn't

If a 27 ml jar of foundation gave you the skin texture of a 2-year-old and the kind of movie star glow usually reserved for Cate Blanchett , would it matter if it cost you as much as an Apple Watch? Um, unless you recently won the Powerball or landed a role on the Real Housewives of Orange County, most people would probably answer yes. That would have been my response, at least... until I tried Cle de Peau's new aptly named The Foundation.