The just-launched Photo Filter Gel Cushion Applicator , which you can buy now at the brand's website, might seem like a roundabout way of accomplishing what you could do with the appendages you were born with, or like just another gimmicky attempt to reinvent the makeup-blender wheel. But there are certain downsides to using your actual fingers to blend your makeup — it’s messy, and you tend to waste a lot of product that gets absorbed into your skin — that the bouncy silicone applicator avoids entirely. You get a smooth, even finish without wasting a drop… and it’s a hell of a lot cleaner than your hands, too.