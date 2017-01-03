The Difference Between Drugstore & High-End Blending Sponges

A funny thing happened when Beautyblender introduced its first hot pink pouf of a blending sponge in 2003: our foundation and concealer blending brushes were pushed to the very back of our makeup drawers, rarely to be used again. It was just that good, and that was that.



Since the Beautyblender’s first iteration, the brand and dozens of others have created takes on the foamy, springy, tear-shaped blenders. Some sponges are shaped to cover tiny crevices — like the inner corners of the eyes or the furrow where the nose meets the cheeks. Denser materials help create the perfect precise contour. Not only can we not imagine doing our makeup without a blending sponge, we can't imagine doing our makeup without an arsenal of blending sponges for every nook, cranny, and purpose.



With new versions hitting shelves quicker than we can say "Beautyblender" five times fast, it’s hard to know the difference between designs, textures and price points. Could it be that our trusted blending bestie is as outdated as our foundation brushes once were? To get fresh perspective, we took some of the latest blending sponge launches for a blot — including a puffier, oversized version by Beautyblender, a multitasker with several angles, and a drugstore option that won’t break the bank. Prepare to say goodbye to indecision, foundation brushes, and harsh lines ahead.



