Since the Beautyblender’s first iteration, the brand and dozens of others have created takes on the foamy, springy, tear-shaped blenders. Some sponges are shaped to cover tiny crevices — like the inner corners of the eyes or the furrow where the nose meets the cheeks. Denser materials help create the perfect precise contour. Not only can we not imagine doing our makeup without a blending sponge, we can't imagine doing our makeup without an arsenal of blending sponges for every nook, cranny, and purpose.