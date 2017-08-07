Who wants to take a vacay with Austin Swift? The Wrap reports that the actor (and brother to a certain pop star) has joined the cast of Whaling, an upcoming indie road trip flick.
Whaling, which was co-written by and stars Pretty Little Liars actress Tammin Sursok (a.k.a. Jenna Marshall), is about an estranged brother and sister who reconnect while finding a place to spread their mother's ashes. As much as we would have loved for Swift to star alongside Taylor in the venture as one-half of the brother/sister duo, Swift's role is decidedly more nefarious. According to the report, the actor — who famously filmed himself throwing a pair of Yeezys in the trash in support of his big sis — will appear in the new movie as a "small town hustler" who ultimately changes the siblings' plans.
Acting has seemingly been a longtime passion for Swift. The 25-year-old, who graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2015, appeared in a number of college plays, per his Twitter. However, it was only recently that he struck out in Hollywood: In 2016, he appeared in the Pierce Brosnan film I.T., and later that same year, in the Ben Affleck drama Live By Night. He also appeared in two episodes of Go90 series Embeds and Billy Ray Cyrus' sitcom Still The King.
Swift shared some love for his recent acting gig on Instagram:
"I had such a great time joining the cast of Still the King and shooting at the bluebird cafe.…"
He previously shared similar sentiments following the Live By Night premiere:
"It was so inspiring getting to work with the team behind this and just surreal to be at the premiere. Live By Night hits theaters the 13th."
Hmm...can it still be an EGOT if the awards are split between two siblings? Between Austin and Taylor, the Swifts could really take over Hollywood.
