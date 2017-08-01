Rachel Lindsay cannot wait to finally go public with her relationship. Of course, she misses her man, but she also misses her undoubtedly gorgeous engagement ring! After the final shots of The Bachelorette are filmed, the two winners have to be separated as much as possible so the ending isn't spoiled. That means Rachel Lindsay hasn't really seen her fiancé for months. That's got to be torture.
Well, now that we're down to the final episode, Lindsay is closer than ever to going public and seeing her engagement ring. Before the men propose in the finale, they each pick out a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring. For reference, the lucky lady who won Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi's, ring cost between $92k and $100k. That's absolutely crazy. Well, not when you compare it to Kim Kardashian West's ring, valued at $3 million. We can't.
So, it's pretty clear why Rachel Lindsay is eager to get hers on her finger! “I don’t even know what my ring looks like anymore,” Lindsay said to People at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping. “It’s beautiful and I wear a lot of rings, but I’m ready to wear my engagement ring."
Hopefully it stays with her forever. When Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins called off their engagement, Bushnell had to send back her 4.2 karat engagement ring. If the couple had lasted longer than two years, then Bushnell could have kept her stunning rock. Seems like Lindsay and her secret (Or not so secret?) lover won't be having that problem.
"I’m ready to have my fiancé by my side," Lindsay gushed. "There are so many things I get to do and he’s not with me, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, he would love this so much.’ We’re just ready to be normal and be with each other."
