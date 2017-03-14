Everything You Need To Know About Vanessa Grimaldi's Engagement Ring

Last night's finale of The Bachelor saw Nick Viall propose to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi in the series' 21st final rose ceremony. The Wisconsin native offered up a platinum Neil Lane diamond engagement band that's worth more than, well, most houses and cars. But what else would two reality stars use in the process of getting hitched? No word on Viall's ring just yet, of course, but we've got more details on Grimaldi's that make the proposal that much more epic.
Viewers got a chance to see Viall review several rings for Grimaldi, but the one he chose apparently best represents her personality: a traditional ring with an old-school feel. The estimated cost of the four-carat bauble is between $92k and $100k, per E! News. Following the broadcast, Viall posted a picture to Twitter of the two, captioning the photo with a sweet message. But fans speculate his DIY bracelet says Grimaldi's name on it, so Viall might have some jewelry from the process of getting hitched to show off, too.
Does @viallnicholas28's bracelet say "Vanessa"? Cc: @VanessaGrimaldi #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/yxKGmVL4oX— Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) March 14, 2017
That's all the intel we've got for now, but we hope that rock is insured because, phew, that is a lot of dough. As for the wedding date and a subsequent honeymoon, the two don't feel pressure. to make it happen quickly. We're sure selecting the ring alone was enough to sweat over for now. We've reached out to Neil Lane for more details on the ring and will update this story when we hear back.
