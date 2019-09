Everything You Need To Know About Vanessa Grimaldi's Engagement Ring

Viewers got a chance to see Viall review several rings for Grimaldi, but the one he chose apparently best represents her personality: a traditional ring with an old-school feel. The estimated cost of the four-carat bauble is between $92k and $100k, per E! News . Following the broadcast, Viall posted a picture to Twitter of the two, captioning the photo with a sweet message. But fans speculate his DIY bracelet says Grimaldi's name on it, so Viall might have some jewelry from the process of getting hitched to show off, too.