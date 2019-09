Could This Mean The Downfall Of Netflix, Or Mark The Golden Age Of Streaming TV?

Netflix's spending reflects the intense competition they are up against from streaming competitors and peak TV. With subscriptions as their primary source of revenue, creating content that people feel like they have to see is crucial to the company's success. They show no signs of slowing down their spending: Netflix expects to spend at least $6 billion on creating their own projects this year. They have produced 50 original shows which have amassed 91 Emmy Award nominations — second only to HBO. It gives them cred: that new Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon show is being shopped exclusively to premium channels and streaming services. The Netflix game is one that big stars want to be in.