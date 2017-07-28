Pay Your Respects To The Greatest Couple Moment Ever With This T-Shirt

The early-2000s were a simpler time. Sex and the City was still on the air. The first Harry Potter movie had just been released. And Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were still going strong. Sigh. Long before Timberlake was telling his former soulmate to cry him a river, the duo made their first red carpet appearance in what we’ll call the prelude to #RelationshipGoals.
On January 8, 2001, Spears and Timberlake showed up to the American Music Awards in coordinating denim on denim looks — and the world was never quite the same. And while Timberlake has insisted he could never bring the Canadian Tuxedo back to life, Belgian brand Filles a Papa is carrying the torch with a T-shirt featuring the one-time iconic couple's even more iconic moment.
For their "Never Forget" series, designers Sarah and Carol Piron used an image of Spears and Timberlake emblazoned with the aforementioned phrase, allowing those with a hefty dose of early-2000s nostalgia to wear their sentimentality for the decade on their chest for the price of $152.47.
“We love creating prints from nostalgic moments of our past — it’s an inspiration to us,” the sisters told Glamour. “We enjoy playing with moments that are instantly memorable.”
Originally, the siblings were focusing on music idols for their series — the other tee currently available features Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Prince, and George Michael — but we’re glad to see they too are banking on the early-aughts revival currently taking the industry by storm.
May this T-shirt let us never forget this vital moment in pop culture history.
