Superga’s Latest Collection Includes Velvet (& Yes, We Want It All)

A collaboration of this magnitude isn’t new for the Turin, Italy-based footwear brand. In recent months, the company has partnered with Sandro Paris Target , and Charlotte Simone on various style-minded offshoots of its classic white sneaker. But given the above (our love for sneakers and our love for velvet), this one is pretty exciting. The platform shoes are available in two materials — one in canvas and one in velvet — and come in an array of colors, including forest green, black, mustard, bordeaux, and white. Each retails for $175 and is available now on LUISAVIAROMA . Perhaps Kate Middleton will be buying a pair, considering she's such a fan