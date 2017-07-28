Superga’s Latest Collection Includes Velvet (& Yes, We Want It All)

We’re obsessed with sneakers. We’re obsessed with velvet. And so we’re thanking our lucky stars that Superga and LUISAVIAROMA have anticipated our fall style needs in the form of the perfect sneaker. On Friday, the Florentine retailer launched the latest in a series of limited-edition collaborations that have included Dolce & Gabbana, Sergio Rossi, and now, Superga.
A collaboration of this magnitude isn’t new for the Turin, Italy-based footwear brand. In recent months, the company has partnered with Sandro Paris, Target, and Charlotte Simone on various style-minded offshoots of its classic white sneaker. But given the above (our love for sneakers and our love for velvet), this one is pretty exciting. The platform shoes are available in two materials — one in canvas and one in velvet — and come in an array of colors, including forest green, black, mustard, bordeaux, and white. Each retails for $175 and is available now on LUISAVIAROMA. Perhaps Kate Middleton will be buying a pair, considering she's such a fan.
Previous LUISAVIAROMA collaborations have sold out quick, so we suggesting buying these ASAP if they tickle your fancy. And if you need some help deciding on a color, you can see the kicks in action here.