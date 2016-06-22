You Can Now Get This Fashion-Favorite Sneaker At Target — & They're Cheaper

On top of its annual buzzy designer pair-up, Target has been quietly introducing fashion-focused collections that aren't full-fledged collaborations, but are nonetheless very exciting. There was a capsule with L.A.-based label Clover Canyon and an upcoming athleisure line from Whitney Port. Now, Glamour reports Target has announced that it's an official stockist for Superga, one of fashion's favorite (and collab-happy) sneaker brands. That's not all: Target will carry styles you can't find elsewhere — and you'll pay less for the kicks at the big-box retailer than you would elsewhere.
Usually, a fresh pair of Superga kicks will set you back anywhere between $44.98 to $168.98, depending on silhouette, material, and print. However, at Target, the most expensive shoe — a high-top sneaker — goes for $34.99. Beyond the price tag, the only real differences between these shoes and those sold on, say, Superga's website are a more lightweight canvas and a lower outsole, according to Target. So, this may be the time to upgrade all those dirtied-up white sneakers.
The Italian brand has done a number of limited-edition capsule collections with big-name designers in the past — and they've really spanned the gamut price-wise. The sneakers in Superga's capsule with The Row, for instance, went for over $350. Similarly, the sneaker label's partnership with Rodarte was a touch less expensive: $239 for a low-top and $259 for a high-top sneaker. Man Repeller's inaugural line of sneakers ranged from $125 to $160, while more recently, French brand Sandro reimagined Superga's low-rise silhouette, which retailed for $95.
Just because they're more affordable doesn't mean these Target-exclusive sneakers are any less stylish: The 13 styles now available on the retailer's website are largely comprised of basics — solid-colored canvas styles that are perfect for everyday wear (the preferred style for Karlie Kloss, Lily Collins, and such). Additionally, there's a star-spangled option and a patriotic print.
This capsule is already available online, but you can expect the Superga sneakers to hit brick-and-mortar shelves on June 26. An offer this good, unfortunately, won't last forever: The shoes are only available for six weeks. We'll definitely be picking up a pair or two (okay, probably more than that), stat.
