With the amount of sneakers we've managed to rack up in our closets (plain white ones, Rihanna trainers, statement slip-ons), it's hard to justify buying even one more pair. But when a collaboration this good rolls around, we're willing to make an exception.
French-girl favorite Sandro Paris has teamed up with Superga for a capsule collection of three minimalist-approved sneakers that are finally available for purchase. While Sandro is no stranger to designing cool kicks — in the past, it's worked with Reebok on everything from metallic trainers to a futuristic, special edition of the Insta Pump Fury — there's something so much more wearable about these effortlessly chic pairs. Available in white, off-white, or navy cotton canvas, these sneakers feature the perfectly simple look of the iconic 2750 Superga silhouette, but get a fresh, modern update with contrasting soles.
Coming in at less than $100, you're sure to get your cost-per-wear justification out of these versatile kicks — as long as you can get your hands on a pair before they sell out. Click on to shop your new go-to sneaker for all the spring exploring and summer festivals to come.
