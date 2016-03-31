Story from Shopping

Fashion Girls Are Going To Flip For This Sneaker Collaboration

Alyssa Coscarelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
With the amount of sneakers we've managed to rack up in our closets (plain white ones, Rihanna trainers, statement slip-ons), it's hard to justify buying even one more pair. But when a collaboration this good rolls around, we're willing to make an exception.

French-girl favorite Sandro Paris has teamed up with Superga for a capsule collection of three minimalist-approved sneakers that are finally available for purchase. While Sandro is no stranger to designing cool kicks — in the past, it's worked with Reebok on everything from metallic trainers to a futuristic, special edition of the Insta Pump Fury — there's something so much more wearable about these effortlessly chic pairs. Available in white, off-white, or navy cotton canvas, these sneakers feature the perfectly simple look of the iconic 2750 Superga silhouette, but get a fresh, modern update with contrasting soles.

Coming in at less than $100, you're sure to get your cost-per-wear justification out of these versatile kicks — as long as you can get your hands on a pair before they sell out. Click on to shop your new go-to sneaker for all the spring exploring and summer festivals to come.

More from Shopping