Fashion Fans Are Going To Freak Over These Delightfully Furry Sneakers

Erin Cunningham
Update: You can finally get your hands on Charlotte Simone's extra-fluffy collaboration with Superga. Click on to shop the three-piece collection.
This story was originally published on February 18, 2017.
Perhaps best known for her technicolor faux fur scarves, patent leather jackets with fuzzy collars, and pom-pom-adorned baseball caps, London-based designer Charlotte Beecham of Charlotte Simone has added a few more items to her repertoire — and they're just as good as her signatures.
Aside from '90s-style bucket hats and knit beanies, the label introduced footwear at its fall 2017 presentation during London Fashion Week Friday evening in a collaboration with sneaker giant Superga. In classic Charlotte Simone fashion, though, these aren't any old white kicks.
"I'm a trainer girl at-heart, I always wear sneakers," the designer tells Refinery29. "And I was pretty set on doing furry sneakers for the showcase." In the collection, she describes, "there's a pink fluffy mule and a velcro fluffy sneaker that's a nod to the '90s," as well as a play on Superga's classic platform, which features a pink trim and is meant to be accessorized with different laces. "We've got fluffy laces, we've got rainbow laces; the idea is that all the sneakers all have, like, six pairs of laces so you can interchange them..." Beecham adds.
Available in August via Charlotte Simone's e-commerce (and select retailers), we have a feeling this collaboration will be everywhere come Fashion Month next September. Until then, we just won't be able to look at our plain white sneakers the same...

