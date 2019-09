Fashion Fans Are Going To Freak Over These Delightfully Furry Sneakers

"I'm a trainer girl at-heart, I always wear sneakers," the designer tells Refinery29. "And I was pretty set on doing furry sneakers for the showcase." In the collection, she describes, "there's a pink fluffy mule and a velcro fluffy sneaker that's a nod to the '90s," as well as a play on Superga's classic platform , which features a pink trim and is meant to be accessorized with different laces. "We've got fluffy laces, we've got rainbow laces; the idea is that all the sneakers all have, like, six pairs of laces so you can interchange them..." Beecham adds.