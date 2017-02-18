Story from Designers

Charlotte Simone Collaborates With Superga On Fluffy Footwear Line

Erin Cunningham
Perhaps best known for her technicolour faux fur scarves, patent leather jackets with fuzzy collars, and pom-pom-adorned baseball caps, London-based designer Charlotte Beecham of Charlotte Simone has added a few more items to her repertoire — and they're just as good as her signatures.
Aside from '90s-style bucket hats and knit beanies, the label introduced footwear at its AW17 presentation during London Fashion Week on Friday evening in a collaboration with trainer giant Superga. In classic Charlotte Simone fashion, though, these aren't any old white kicks. "I'm a trainer girl at-heart, I always wear sneakers," the designer tells Refinery29. "And I was pretty set on doing furry sneakers for the showcase." In the collection, she describes, "there's a pink fluffy mule and a velcro fluffy sneaker that's a nod to the '90s," as well as a play on Superga's classic platform, which features a pink trim and is meant to be accessorised with different laces. "We've got fluffy laces, we've got rainbow laces; the idea is that all the sneakers all have, like, six pairs of laces so you can interchange them..." Beecham adds.
Photo: Courtesy of Charlotte Simone.
Photo: Courtesy of Charlotte Simone.
Available in August via Charlotte Simone's e-commerce (and select retailers), we have a feeling this collaboration will be everywhere come Fashion Month next September. Until then, we just won't be able to look at our plain white sneakers the same...
