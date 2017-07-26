Ava DuVernay, who brought you the award-winning documentary 13th, and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up in a unique way: DuVernay has officially signed with Winfrey's production company, Harpo Films. Plus, the show DuVernay created on Winfrey's OWN Network, Queen Sugar, has been renewed for a third season.
Queen Sugar tells the story of three siblings living in Louisiana. It stars Rutina Wesley and Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe, featuring Bianca Lawson. DuVernay put together an all-star team of female directors to stay true to her vision.
“This is the new era of OWN," DuVernay said. "I’m thrilled to continue to collaborate with Ms. Winfrey as we expand the scope of our storytelling. And I feel fortunate to be a small part of this network at such a wonderful time in its evolution.”
Advertisement
Now that DuVernay has aligned herself with Harpo Films, she can do more of the work she loves. The contract is a first-look television and digital media deal, and their first collaboration will be Central Park Five, a Netflix limited series based on the true story of five black teenagers who were wrongly accused of rape.
It's this willingness to talk about the hard stuff that makes DuVernay such a compelling artist.
“I’m so proud of Ava and her ability as a filmmaker to challenge the status quo and push for inclusiveness on screen and behind the camera," Oprah announced. "I love, love, love the work we have been able to create so far. I am looking forward to developing many more meaningful projects together."
The release date for Central Park Five has not been set yet, but season two of Queen Sugar is currently airing on the OWN Network.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement