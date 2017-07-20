Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: No More Lies

Right before the opening, Charley gets a huge flower arrangement from Sam Landry with a note that says "Welcome to the club." She doesn't let that jerk and his passive aggressiveness stop her from honoring her father, though, delivering a moving speech about the meaning of the Queen Sugar Mill before cutting the ribbon. But then an alarm goes off: There's been an issue with the sugarcane system, and the mill needs to temporarily shut down until the problem is fixed. Charley runs to the back and has a bit of a meltdown, hysterically crying because she wanted everything to be perfect on this day for her father's memory. And then she reveals to Nova that all this time, she's been blaming herself for not coming to visit when her father asked her to, and never getting the chance to say goodbye to him. She wanted to make it right with the Queen Sugar Mill, but Nova comforts her, confiding in her that she doesn't even remember the last time she and her father spoke. None of the children had perfect relationships with their father, and that's okay.