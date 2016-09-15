My favorite part about this episode is the dry humor. After a heavy first and second episode, the writers gifted us with some some subtle yet hilarious moments that brought on major laughs:



Nova makes a plantation joke that actually works.

When the trio rolls up to visit potential (and obnoxious) farm buyer Sam Landry's big ol' farm, Charley asks if any of her siblings have ever been before. Nova's response? "To this museum to our enslaved ancestors? No. It's like going back in time." The shade on her face as she looks around the land is hilarious, and it reminds me of exactly the kind of joke that one of my family members would make in a similar situation. It's a reminder of why it's so important to have Black writers on a Black show.



Aunt Vi is all of our Aunties.

When Fuckboy — er, sorry, Charley's husband Davis — walks up to Aunt Vi's house, immediately upon seeing him, she gives him the The Ultimate Aunty Side-Eye. No hello, no smile; she just wordlessly leads him inside without bothering to open the door for him. Her boyfriend Hollywood and nephew Ralph Angel, however, are a little more friendly (guy code, I guess). But when Hollywood offers Davis coffee, Aunt Vi responds: "We out." And as for sweet tea in the fridge? "We outta that, too." OH, the SHADE. Actual, real laughter here.



Aunt Vi is also all of us when someone tries to hit on our man.

Vi's boyfriend Hollywood is a bit younger than her, but she's not intimidated. When a fellow waitress and PYT Roberta — who's showing off more than a little cleavage — rolls up to Hollywood's car for some flirting, an unfazed Aunt Vi gets in the car, offers up a swift "hey baby," then kisses her man right in front of ol' girl. "Bye Roberta," she says with a mischievous smile as they drive off together. Claim yours, Violet!