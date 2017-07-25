Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to mommy-shaming. Luna Legend, Teigen's daughter with husband John Legend, turned one year old this past April. Which means the model and chef, who's very active on social media, has had plenty of time for mom-shamers to tweet and comment about everything they think she's doing wrong.
It looks like Teigen's gotten wise to the mommy-shamers recently, though. On Sunday, Teigen shared a photo of Luna in a carseat on Twitter. If you're a parent (or follow parents on social media), you know that's a risky move. People will always have something to say about how you buckle your child in, the way the seat is facing... the list goes on.
Here's the photo Teigen shared, along with the caption, "Welcome to NYC, baby!"
Unsurprisingly, the top response is from a Twitter user who appears to understand the world of mommy-shaming all too well.
"So brave of you to post a car seat picture..these are sanctimommy's fave things to criticize on," the top reply reads.
The response made its way back to Teigen, who, in turn, shut down the mom-shaming before it even started. "Oh trust me, I looked at that chest plate for 10 minutes before posting!" Teigen replied to the tweet.
oh trust me, I looked at that chest plate for 10 minutes before posting! https://t.co/7XNqVD9yNc— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017
Chrissy Teigen is the master of Twitter clapbacks and just a Twitter superstar on the whole. (Would any trolls be bold enough to still comment on Luna's car seat buckle after that followup tweet?) If this tweet is any indication, sometimes it's better to speak out before you need to clap back.
