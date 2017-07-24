Chokers, stickers, gel pens... aside from an Abercrombie gift card and a later curfew, our wish lists are weirdly starting to resemble the same ones we gave our parents back in 2004. And even though the holidays are, oh, another five months away, we've already got our eyes on another item to add: trapper keepers.
The throwback launch from Too Faced comes packed with an eyeshadow palette, stickers, and a 2018 pastel blue planner we would have killed for in high school. It's all part of the brand's holiday lineup, according to founder Jerrod Blandino who revealed it in an Allure Facebook Live last week as well as in multiple Instagram posts to his account.
Fans responded as you'd guess: "OMG this looks amazing can't wait." "Shut the front door.. they've gone too far!!" "I'm obsessed!!!!!!" "Love this! It's definitely on my list."
Aside from the makeup planners, there's also a huge Chocolate Bar vault, complete with all three eyeshadow palettes; red, nude, and pink liquid lipsticks; three of the brand's famous bronzers; and two mini eyeshadow palettes.
There's also a unicorn kit in the lineup, in case you haven't overdone it on that trend already. The brand is expanding its famous Unicorn Tears formula from just a liquid and cream lipstick to an iridescent highlighter that you can find in its unicorn survival kit pouch.
Unfortunately, even though the brand is teasing it early, you'll have to wait until the holiday season really begins (for Too Faced, that's late September) to get your hands on the range and soon-to-be-cult makeup planners. Hey, there's always second semester to get organized...
