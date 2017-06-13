Before unicorns flooded our news feeds, the mystical creatures were as hard to find in the makeup aisle as, well, you know. That is, except for Too Faced's Unicorn Tears. The shimmery, opal lip color has been delivering whimsy since late 2015 — and it just got a 2017 facelift. That's right, fellow followers of all things adorable, Unicorn Tears is going liquid.
A few months ago, Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino teased us with an Instagram captioned, "What happens when you melt a [unicorn emoji],” and our curiosity began. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer, because this new formula is set to launch this Thursday.
Our Unicorn Tears Melted Latex High Shine Lipstick is going to make all your unicorn dreams come true! While our Original La Crème Unicorn Tears provides creamy color and hydration our BRAND NEW Melted Latex in Unicorn Tears gives you a burst of intense, buildable high shine color! Available June 15th on toofaced.com #getmelted #toofaced
So what happens when you melt a unicorn and add it to a brand new formula? According to the brand, the Melted Latex Liquid Lipstick combines two of our favorite formulas in one: the brand's cult classic Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick and a high-shine gloss. "While our Original La Crème Unicorn Tears provides creamy color and hydration our brand new Melted Latex in Unicorn Tears gives you a burst of intense, buildable high shine color!" The brand explained on Instagram. Naturally, it wouldn't be complete without Too Faced's trademark doe-foot applicator, too.
But don't fret uni devotees: The classic Unicorn Tears isn't going anywhere, there is just a second option for all your storybook-fueled makeup desires.
So what do you think? Would you try the new Unicorn Tears or stay true to the original formula? Tell us in the comments below and mark your calendars for this Thursday, because all 16 shades of Too Faced's Melted Latex Lipsticks launch June 15 online at Too Faced.
