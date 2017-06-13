Our Unicorn Tears Melted Latex High Shine Lipstick is going to make all your unicorn dreams come true! While our Original La Crème Unicorn Tears provides creamy color and hydration our BRAND NEW Melted Latex in Unicorn Tears gives you a burst of intense, buildable high shine color! Available June 15th on toofaced.com #getmelted #toofaced

A post shared by Too Faced Cosmetics (@toofaced) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT