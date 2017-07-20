When Delta Air Lines lost his luggage — with his wedding suit in it — on the way to his wedding in Iceland, one groom decided to troll the airline a bit.
A friend of his posted this photo on Reddit with the caption, "If you want to wind up in the same country as your wedding outfits, don't fly Delta Airlines," Travel + Leisure reported. The groom had scrawled, "This wedding suit courtesy of Delta Air Lines" on his shirt.
The couple had traveled from Washington, D.C., to Iceland to get married. But their flight was delayed, which caused them to miss a connection in New York City, according to Reddit user Zebidee (who identified themselves as a friend of the bride).
"They were rerouted via Paris and Berlin, but despite constant contact with Delta Airlines to make sure their luggage wound up in the right place, the airline washed their hands of the situation," Zebidee wrote. "They finally tracked down their luggage themselves, abandoned on a baggage carousel in Frankfurt 1,500 miles away. Delta is currently telling them to take the issue up with the last carrier, Air Berlin, who never even touched their luggage."
A few Redditors had little sympathy, noting that it's probably not a good idea to leave the fate of your wedding-day attire up to an airline.
"I mean, it sucks. But if I were traveling to my wedding and had to have a certain outfit, I would either carry it on with me or ship it ahead of me," one user wrote.
"Yes, why would you check your wedding clothes if you are flying to your own wedding? A tux can easily fit in a carryon bag," wrote another.
Of course, it's a bit too late for the well-meaning advice, but it doesn't seem like the groom was too upset. The couple got to wed in scenic Iceland and masterfully troll an airline — seems pretty worth it to us.
