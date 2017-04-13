You Have To See The Hilarious Way This Guy Trolled Southwest

With all the controversy brewing around United Airlines this week, we badly needed a laugh. Thankfully, a 19-year-old college student from Chicago named Juan, who goes by @xadoringpaige on Twitter, delivered it to us. How? Probably while procrastinating on his final papers (we're on to you, Juan), he decided to troll Southwest's customer service department. The rep's response made the whole exchange even funnier.
I trolled Southwest Airlines and it was so fucking funny ?? I'm dead at their response ?? pic.twitter.com/h5oM02kE2O— juan (@xadoringpaige) April 11, 2017
He started by asking the rep, Linnea, a question over text.
"One of your flight attendants was being extremely rude and basically harassed me throughout my flight. I'm disappointed because I love Southwest Airlines," he complained.
Oh no! At that point, any customer service rep would go into damage-control mode. And she did.
Then the plot thickened...
"Basically, she only referred to me as 'fattie' and was being extremely rude. When I asked her for extra sugar for my coffee she hesitated, and when she gave me it she whispered in my ear, 'You'll die soon enough, fattie.' It was really rude. I have a picture of her if you guys need it for investigation," Juan texted.
Having no choice, the rep (who at that point probably realized this was a joke) took his comment seriously and responded: "Oh my gosh, we're so sorry to hear this. Please know how deeply sorry we are, and we'll be sure to note this complaint." Then she asked for his confirmation number and whether he got the flight attendant's name.
Her name was...
Britney.
The rep hilariously responded, "Oops, she did it again." (Fact-check: She was about three years off when it comes to Britney Spears hits. Britney was a flight attendant in the 2003 video for "Toxic", not for "Oops!...I Did It Again." In that 2000 video, she wore a red rubber suit and did futuristic stuff in space.)
Juan said that he just wanted to brighten our day with his airline trolling.
"What inspired me to make it is that there has been a lot of airline drama and I wanted to lighten up the mood," Juan told The Huffington Post by email. "Of course, I wasn’t intending of shifting the focus away from what happened with United, but I wanted to make people smile and laugh. And I am happy I was able to do that." He reportedly also asked Southwest for a free trip (gotta milk it for all it's worth), but the company has yet to respond.
His tweet about the exchange went viral, too: It's been retweeted 71,000 times and liked 110,000 times.
Southwest provided a comment to The HuffPost: "We take every inquiry seriously, but try not to take ourselves too seriously. This was an excellent example of one of our Representatives taking great care to investigate a potential issue, and pivoting when the user revealed it was a joke."
But what would Britney say?
