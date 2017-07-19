Here Are The Airports You Should Avoid This Summer (Unless You Like Delays, That Is)

All the worst airports for delays in the United States seem to be clustered in one region, according to a new study from travel rewards website MileCards.com. Unsurprisingly, it's the New York City metro area.
MileCards collected Department of Transportation arrival data for the years 2007 through 2016 from the country's 50 busiest airports, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
The study found that at Newark Liberty International Airport, only 66.5% of flights arrive on time; a lower figure than at any other airport in the country. LaGuardia Airport follows closely at 66.9%. At third worst is San Francisco International Airport, with 69% of flights arriving on time. John F. Kennedy International Airport is fourth, with 69.2%.
The farther you get away from New York, the better things seem to look: Kahului Airport in Maui got the top spot with 88% and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, HI, came in second at 86.5%. Salt Lake City International Airport was third with 85.6%. Clearly, NYC-area airports need to step it up.
The complete bottom-10 list, starting with the worst: Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, San Francisco International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Logan International Airport, O'Hare International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Miami International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and John Glenn Columbus International Airport.
