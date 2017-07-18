Gabrielle Union Is The Fashion Fan Girl You’d Expect

The infamous #WadeWorldTour was a collaborative effort between Union and Christos. “I pulled some of the looks and she found the rest. She has her favorite stores in Miami that she shops in, like En Avance,” he explained. But with Paris, “it all was quite different because each designer is quite different and has their own sensibility and we tried to tap into that,” Christos revealed. Union "loved the men's tracksuits at Valentino and always loves Dion Lee's silhouettes and use of color. Oh, and she's never met a Stella McCartney trouser she didn't love.” She also manages to to add personal touches to every designer ensemble: “For her Thom Browne look, I actually pushed for a different non-Thom Browne shoe that was a bit more lady, but she was pretty passionate about the boot. She's a fashion boy's dream.”