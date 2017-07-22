Rough Night? This Mask Fixes Hangover Face

I always feel like I’m doing my skin a huge favor as I slather on my Sunday night face mask and sit back on the couch with the Real Housewives. The Sunday Scaries are a lot less stressful when my skin sits under a shell of moisture and hydration for 30 minutes. Plus, it feels like a necessary apology to my face for, undoubtedly, drinking too much or sleeping too little the night before (and the night before that).
Advertisement
Well, my mask search is over (at least for now) because I’ve found the most beautiful, soothing, and selfie-worthy face mask — and it makes my Sunday night so much better.
This holy grail brightening and tightening mask? Tatcha's Violet-C Radiance Mask, which is already gaining some major beauty buzz. The Japanese brand's new treatment is already top-rated on Sephora, and for good reason — because it's really good. The consistency is rich and creamy, with a barely-there, floral scent, and it glides on like a heavy moisturizer. As the mask dries, there’s a pleasant, tightening sensation as the anti-aging superfoods cleanse the skin of any pore-clogging dirt and debris.
The lavender beauty mask is formulated with two types of Vitamin C and a Japanese, anti-aging beautyberry. And although I’m not well versed in the antioxidant properties of a beautyberry — it certainly sounds good, and gives the mask the prettiest purple hue, so I’m drinking the Kool Aid. What’s more, the glistening, ombré jar is almost too cute to stow away. I leave mine out to trick the bathroom-goers in my apartment into thinking I’m fancy. (Who has to know it actually costs less than $70?)
I highly recommend this mask to anyone looking for a quick, soothing, and hydrating skin boost. Admittedly, you may end up on the receiving end of a few Willy Wonka jokes, but hey, your tired skin is going to thank you.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement