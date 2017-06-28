Sheet Masks For Your Fingers Are Here — & They're Kind Of Awesome

In each package, there are two sheets with five finger holes, which I admittedly had a hard time keeping on. (My thumbs are really far away from the rest of my fingers.) Luckily after a good two minutes of wanting to poke my eyes out from hand immobility, I realized you can actually separate the pads to move your fingers around freely. That doesn't make the mask any less impractical — it is wildly so — especially if you are expecting to type all day at your computer, like I am. But it still feels fun and indulgent if you're ever looking to treat yourself on a weekend, and it leaves your hands smelling like fresh flowers for hours afterward.