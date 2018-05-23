These Mud Masks Make Short Work Of Acne Breakouts

As tough as it may be, we've come to terms with the fact that acne is a part of life that extends far past puberty. It doesn't matter if your skin is oily, combination, or dry, acne doesn't play favorites when it comes to random breakouts. But instead of prying and poking at our faces like we did back in middle school, now we know how to deal with them like the grown-ass adults we are. (Most of the time, at least.)
One of our top, tried-and-true saviors? A clarifying treatment mask. And among these, mud masks are regarded as some of the most effective on the market. According to Giorgino D. Macalino, a cosmetic scientist at Croda Inc. and the secretary of New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, mud masks can be one of the most beneficial formulations, as they can clear skin, draw out excess oil, and exfoliate. How? Many are more than just mixtures of dirt and water packaged up in a pretty container — many feature added ingredients like charcoal, zinc, copper, and botanicals.
Lucky for you, mud masks are a staple for most skin-care brands, and there are plenty of options for any skin type and budget. Ahead, check out some of the newest launches that will tame your breakouts before
the school dance Friday night.