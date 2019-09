These Mud Masks Make Short Work Of Acne Breakouts

As tough as it may be, we've come to terms with the fact that acne is a part of life that extends far past puberty. It doesn't matter if your skin is oily, combination, or dry, acne doesn't play favorites when it comes to random breakouts. But instead of prying and poking at our faces like we did back in middle school, now we know how to deal with them like the grown-ass adults we are. (Most of the time, at least.)