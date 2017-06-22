Do you fondly remember Zoo Tycoon? Were you always volunteering to take your 3rd grade classroom's pet hamster home on weekends? Is @goatsofanarchy your favorite Instagram account? If these questions speak to you on a profound level, then we probably don't need to tell you that you're certifiably animal-obsessed.
We are, too (we're wary of anyone who isn't, tbh), which is why we rounded up the best beauty products paying tribute to our furry friends — all from brands that are 100% cruelty-free, obviously. Ahead, how to turn your makeup bag into a miniature petting zoo.