This Willy Wonka Rainbow Burger Is Full Of Pure Imagination

You don’t need to be inside the chocolate factory to take inspiration from Willy Wonka’s creations, and this burger from Bar Luca in Sydney, Australia is proof. Dubbed “The Beauregard Burger,” this creation’s main draw is its psychedelic rainbow milk bun. It’s available for $16 at all three Bar Luca locations until the end of next weekend.
While the bun is pretty spectacular, the Wonka-ness doesn’t end there. Mashable reports that inside sits a beef patty, tomato soup jelly, fried potatoes, "popping" cheese (who knows what that is), blueberry onion jam, and “Wonka sauce.”
While the bun is pretty spectacular, the Wonka-ness doesn’t end there. Mashable reports that inside sits a beef patty, tomato soup jelly, fried potatoes, "popping" cheese (who knows what that is), blueberry onion jam, and “Wonka sauce.”
It's WONKA WEEK! 🍬Beauregard Burger🍬 🍅Tomato Soup Jelly 🐮BL Beef Pattie 🍟Fried Potatoes 🧀Popping Cheese 🍇Blueberry Onion Jam 🍭Wonka Sauce 🌈Rainbow Milk Bun $16 There is a hidden GOLDEN TICKET in this weeks burger special! One each day per venue! Available at @barlucasydney from Monday 5th- Saturday 10th Available at @blburgers from Tuesday 6th-Sunday 11th Available at B L Burgers @beachroadbondi from Wednesday 7th - Sunday 11th VERY LIMITED NUMBERS EACH DAY! #wonkaweek #Beauregardburger #violetbeauregard #goldenticket #genewilder #willywonka
The burger isn’t just paying homage to the Roald Dahl classic, but to the late actor Gene Wilder, who first brought the character of Willy Wonka to life in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Wilder passed away on August 29th at the age of 83 due to complications from Alzheimer’s. He'll be forever remembered in films such as Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, but his adventures in the chocolate factory might just be everyone’s favorite.
In the true spirit of Wonka, every day a golden ticket will appear in a lucky customer’s burger, giving them access to some sort of mystery prize. A free trip to a burger factory doesn’t sound so magical…maybe a trip to to the rainbow bun factory?
In the true spirit of Wonka, every day a golden ticket will appear in a lucky customer’s burger, giving them access to some sort of mystery prize. A free trip to a burger factory doesn’t sound so magical…maybe a trip to to the rainbow bun factory?
Advertisement