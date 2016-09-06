This Willy Wonka Rainbow Burger Is Full Of Pure Imagination

It's WONKA WEEK! 🍬Beauregard Burger🍬 🍅Tomato Soup Jelly 🐮BL Beef Pattie 🍟Fried Potatoes 🧀Popping Cheese 🍇Blueberry Onion Jam 🍭Wonka Sauce 🌈Rainbow Milk Bun $16 There is a hidden GOLDEN TICKET in this weeks burger special! One each day per venue! Available at @barlucasydney from Monday 5th- Saturday 10th Available at @blburgers from Tuesday 6th-Sunday 11th Available at B L Burgers @beachroadbondi from Wednesday 7th - Sunday 11th VERY LIMITED NUMBERS EACH DAY! #wonkaweek #Beauregardburger #violetbeauregard #goldenticket #genewilder #willywonka

