When she's not exercising her right to protest, Woodley tend to lean toward action-heavy material like Divergent, the series that arguably made her a household name. ( She didn't appear in the final film from the series because — editorializing here — she's Shailene Woodley, and the series started to flail.) She went from there to the series Big Little Lies , a quiet rumination on the perils of suburbia — perhaps less chase scene-heavy, but twice as intense, if you know what I mean. So, getting a gash on the head in a tale of survival at all costs is just par for the Shailene Woodley course.