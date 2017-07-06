Shailene Woodley is looking a little worse for wear — on purpose. The Big Little Lies actor shared an Instagram Tuesday of some fierce fake scars for her upcoming film Adrift, as PopSugar notes.
"such a warm welcome from our hair and makeup team today," Woodley captioned the series of pics, all close-ups of her intense makeup for the movie.
The movie, which also stars Sam Claflin from The Hunger Games, details the harrowing true story of a couple stranded in the Pacific Ocean after a hurricane. Woodley will be playing a fictionalized version of Tami Oldham, the woman half of the couple, who sailed over 1,000 miles in 41 days post-hurricane in 1983. (Oldham described the experience in a 2003 memoir called Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss and Survival at Sea.) Variety reports that Shailene Woodley signed onto the role in December of 2016.
Woodley's fake makeup is intense, something that shouldn't be all that unfamiliar to the actor. As far as actors go, Woodley is politically involved to an intense degree — she was arrested for protesting the DAPL pipeline in October of 2016. (Her mugshot made the rounds online; it's pretty badass, although Woodley's said she thinks it was a missed opportunity.) In March, she plead "guilty to one count of of disorderly conduct in return for one year of unsupervised probation."
When she's not exercising her right to protest, Woodley tend to lean toward action-heavy material like Divergent, the series that arguably made her a household name. (She didn't appear in the final film from the series because — editorializing here — she's Shailene Woodley, and the series started to flail.) She went from there to the series Big Little Lies, a quiet rumination on the perils of suburbia — perhaps less chase scene-heavy, but twice as intense, if you know what I mean. So, getting a gash on the head in a tale of survival at all costs is just par for the Shailene Woodley course.
