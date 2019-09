Shailene Woodley Sentenced For DAPL Arrest

Last October, authorities arrested actor Shailene Woodley at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. Since her arrest, which streamed on Facebook Live via her mother, the Big Little Lies star has remained vocal about the pipeline, encouraging people everywhere — not just in North Dakota — to come together and bring attention to what's happening at Standing Rock, ND. However, it looks like Woodley may have to limit future activism, because she just struck a plea deal for her arrest that will have her on probation for an entire year.