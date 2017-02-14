Shailene Woodley Has One Funny Regret About Her Mugshot

Back in October, Shailene Woodley was arrested during a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Her mom captured the whole thing on Facebook Live as Woodley was taken away to the local precinct. That was where her viral mugshot was taken, but in an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday night, she revealed that she has one regret.
"I wish I’d known that this was going to be as public as it was," she said. "I would have made, like, a face. I’m just looking at the person, like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’"
Woke up and saw Shailene Woodley getting arrested for peacefully protesting. For clean water. What has this world come to. #FreeShailene pic.twitter.com/b5eeVrflpY— was kitsunechristy! (@FLIRTAETlOUS) October 11, 2016
She also spoke about how the resistance can continue now that the Trump administration is pushing ahead with construction after it was halted back in December. "The front lines don’t necessarily have to be in North Dakota," she explained. "The front lines can be wherever you are. You can create a protest in New York City, because protests are about awareness and about people coming together. I think one of the biggest ways that we’re going to defeat this pipeline more so than even protesting on the frontlines is to divest from these big banks that are invested in the pipeline." This was met with wild applause, and Woodley encouraged viewers to go to HowToDivest.org to learn how to move forward.
Advertisement