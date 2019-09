Shailene Woodley Has One Funny Regret About Her Mugshot

She also spoke about how the resistance can continue now that the Trump administration is pushing ahead with construction after it was halted back in December . "The front lines don’t necessarily have to be in North Dakota," she explained. "The front lines can be wherever you are. You can create a protest in New York City, because protests are about awareness and about people coming together. I think one of the biggest ways that we’re going to defeat this pipeline more so than even protesting on the frontlines is to divest from these big banks that are invested in the pipeline." This was met with wild applause, and Woodley encouraged viewers to go to HowToDivest.org to learn how to move forward.